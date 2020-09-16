9-year-old helps distribute donations to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many people have helped in the restoration efforts after Hurricane Laura, including 9-year-old Brantly Depriest, who is using her time to give back to the community.
“When people need stuff, we can give it out and make them happy,” Brantly says.
After seeing how much the community is in need, Brantly decided to help out.
A video on social media of Brantly asking for supplies for kids brought in an overwhelming amount of donations.
“It made me feel really happy,” Brantly says.
With the help of her mom, Brantly filled backpacks full of things for the kids of Southwest Louisiana.
"In the backpacks, we have at least one notebook, food, goodies, crayons.”
Brantly’s efforts are a part of a distribution center in the parking lot of Roofs Restored in Sulphur.
Shannon Easley with Christ Community Church is heading up the ministry’s effort.
“We’re loading up vehicles and going out to several locations and meeting the needs of the people there,” Easley says. "We have to go and love our neighbors. We have to go and kind of lift them up and help them through this crucial time.”
Brantly has a message for all the people who have donated.
"I’m really blessed that y’all are giving all the stuff to donate, and thank you.”
Every day they continue to get more and more loads of supplies delivered.
