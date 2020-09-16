Suspect arrested after quadruple shooting in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested after a quadruple shooting in Baker on Burgess Drive that left a child hurt, among others.
The Baker Police Department announced the arrest of Reginald Elroy Thomas Jr., 19, on Wednesday, Sept. 16. He’s facing six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.
One of the people shot may in fact be one of the shooters, police say. That person’s name has not yet been released, but police say they could be facing charges once released from the hospital.
