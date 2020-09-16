Some assisted living facilities start to allow visitation as morale of residents drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the state has slowly been able to open up and get back to lives that have some semblance of normalcy, our parents and grandparents living in nursing homes and retirement communities are still largely isolated and cut off from loved ones.
Many were hopeful visitation would resume in Phase 3, but so far, no luck.
Some facilities have found that isolation has taken a toll that’s nearly as bad COVID-19 for some residents. One of the owners of Lake Sherwood Retirement Community, Neil Juneau, says the morale of residents became so bad, they had to start opening up. They were only able to do so though because it’s a privately-owned facility and isn’t bound by the state’s restrictions because it isn’t licensed.
“We have slowly begun to bring back that socialization. Family members would come and they would talk through a window and then we started letting them get out of their apartments,” said Juneau.
The state is working on a pilot program that would allow some state-licensed homes to reopen to visitors. Those would only be in parishes that have had a positivity rate of less than 5% for at least two weeks though. No other details about the program have been released at this time.
