Plenty of time left in record-breaking 2020 hurricane season as we watch system in Gulf for signs of development

The 2020 season started early, with Arthur and Bertha forming in May. Even Cristobal was waiting at the gates, becoming a tropical depression in the southwestern Gulf on the first official day of the season and reaching tropical storm strength on the morning of June 2. In addition to Cristobal, there have been four hurricanes in the Gulf: Hanna, Marco, Laura, and Sally. Odds are very good there will be another named storm or two in the Gulf over the next ten weeks, which brings us to the situation in the southwestern Gulf as of Wednesday.