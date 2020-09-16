PHOTOS: Flooding & storm damage from Hurricane Sally extends into Florida

PHOTOS: Flooding & storm damage from Hurricane Sally extends into Florida
Hurricane Sally caused severe flooding on Okaloosa Island. (Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | September 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 2:34 PM

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Widespread damage from Hurricane Sally was expected when it made landfall as a Category 2 storm. However, we’re now seeing more photos from the damage and flooding Sally caused.

The storm made landfall near Gulf Shores but also hit parts of Florida around Pensacola hard. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, flooding and damage extended as far east as Okaloosa Island.

You can see numerous pictures of Sally’s impact in the sheriff’s office Facebook post below.

Photos coming in to us from our deputies and Supervisors showing some flooded areas including intersection of Highway 98...

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.