Man accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted for almost two years by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was booked into the parish prison Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to jail records.
According to an arrest warrant, Fernando Mendez, 20, of Baton Rouge, was wanted by the sheriff’s office on the charge of first-degree rape since Jan. 12, 2019.
Deputies say in the arrest warrant they launched an investigation in January 2019 after an 8-year-old girl disclosed to an adult that she had been sexually assaulted by Mendez.
Through the investigation, deputies say they learned Mendez sexually assaulted the victim and her two younger sisters over the course of two years, according to the arrest warrant.
