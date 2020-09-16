LSU starting to turn their attention to Miss. St. matchup

“I watched some games this weekend, and I saw some rustiness. The thing about the NFL, they’re pros. You could tell it wasn’t the same level of play. I do believe it helps that we’re both playing our first game. We don’t know what Mississippi State is going to do. We’re looking at what he did in the past. But we don’t know exactly what he’s going to do, but it’s new. I’m sure there’s some adjustments to be made. They got a new quarterback. We have to make in-game adjustments like any first game. But I do believe our team will be ready to play. I’m glad we’re playing at home. Although there’s going to be how many fans, whatever. Anytime you play at home it’s an advantage for us. We just ready to hit someone else to be honest with you,” said Ed Orgeron.