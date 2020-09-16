LSU starting to turn their attention to Miss. St. matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - College football is starting to heat up on Saturday’s, but LSU is still in practice mode. The Tigers-Mississippi State matchup is still more than a week away.
“I watched some games this weekend, and I saw some rustiness. The thing about the NFL, they’re pros. You could tell it wasn’t the same level of play. I do believe it helps that we’re both playing our first game. We don’t know what Mississippi State is going to do. We’re looking at what he did in the past. But we don’t know exactly what he’s going to do, but it’s new. I’m sure there’s some adjustments to be made. They got a new quarterback. We have to make in-game adjustments like any first game. But I do believe our team will be ready to play. I’m glad we’re playing at home. Although there’s going to be how many fans, whatever. Anytime you play at home it’s an advantage for us. We just ready to hit someone else to be honest with you,” said Ed Orgeron.
And Myles Brennan appears ready to start his reign as QB1 at LSU.
“I do believe he works well on his own. I do believe COVID-19 he did as much as he could do. I think he and the receivers got together off-campus and threw the ball. That work was getting done. Obviously I thought we were a little bit behind coming into camp, but we’ve caught up. We’ve had some tremendous practices. We ready. We have the full offense in. He’s ready to go. He’s done a great job. Steve (Ensminger) is pleased with him. He’s extending plays with his feet. He’s seeing the field a lot better. Very accurate with his throws. He’s had a good camp,” said Orgeron.
In two scrimmages so far, Brennan has thrown 5 TD passes, with one interception.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.