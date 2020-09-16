La. seafood industry struggling during pandemic; business owners hope to see relief soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana fisheries are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
WAFB’s Breanne Bizette spoke with seafood businesses about how demand for the product has gone down.
Louisiana fisheries are having a hard time getting their products out to people since restaurants are restricted on how many people can dine at once, meaning fewer people are eating those delicious seafood platters. Fisheries are hoping restaurants will be able to fully open back up soon in order to get their businesses going full swing again.
“If you can’t go out to eat there and people are afraid of flying and coming to stay in our different cities around the state, you have limited amount of access to those places,” said Alfred Sunseri, co-owner of P&J Oyster Company.
With parishes throughout the state in different phases of reopening, it’s putting a strain on the seafood industry, and restaurants too. There’s of course an issue with supply and demand, but there may be some extra help available from the federal government that could keep these businesses afloat.
