3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana officials say three horses have been diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis, and owners who haven’t done so need to get their horses vaccinated against the often fatal disease.
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says Louisiana’s hot, wet conditions have been made worse by storms such as Hurricane Laura, increasing the number of mosquitoes. He says two of the infected horses are in Lafourche Parish. The third is in Iberville Parish.
There isn’t any human vaccination. But Strain said it’s not too late to vaccinate horses, donkeys and mules.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.