Gulf Shores, Orange Beach closed to visitors for at least 10 days

“We have been in constant communication with both local cities and the county emergency management agency, and regret that Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach areas of our beach community received significant damage from Hurricane Sally,” said Herb Malone, president and CEO for Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected locally and in the other impacted Gulf Coast states. In times like these, our community has always come together and rebounded, and this time is no different.”