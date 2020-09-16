Former Catholic High RB Warrick Dunn nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Catholic High running back Warrick Dunn is one of 130 former NFL players nominated for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Dunn starred in the Bears' backfield from 1990-1993, leading the team to its first Class 4A state title in 1991. He became the head of his family at 18 and raised his five siblings after his mother, Betty Smothers, an off-duty Baton Rouge police officer making a night deposit, was shot and killed by two armed robbers.
Dunn went on to play at Florida State and was taken No. 12 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 1997 NFL Draft. After five seasons, Dunn moved on to the Atlanta Falcons, where he played for six seasons. He then went back to Tampa for a single season.
Dunn finished his pro career with 2,669 carries for 10,967 yards and 49 touchdowns. He also caught 510 passes for 4,339 yards and 15 more TDs. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He made the Pro Bowl three times.
For 13 years, WAFB has given high school football stars who appear on Sportsline Friday Nite the chance to earn the prestigious Warrick Dunn Award. Nominees and the winner must display the productivity on the playing field, along with the intangibles like character, selflessness, and sportsmanship, that Dunn exhibited over his long and successful playing career.
His Home for the Holidays program, which he started in 1997, provides single working mothers with brand new furnished homes in Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Tallahassee, and Tampa. The program has provided homes for nearly 200 families. He is also the founder of Warrick Dunn Charities, which consists of his Home for the Holidays and three other programs.
Dunn is also currently a part-owner of his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.
