FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally makes landfall; quiet morning at home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Sally has strengthened again to a Category 2 hurricane with highest winds at 105 mph.
Sally made landfall around 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores, Ala.
Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will be likely along portions of the north-central Gulf Coast. Very heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours due to the very slow movement of the hurricane, totaling nearly two feet; and still, only moving NNE at 3 mph.
Tornado Watches and Warnings as well as Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of Ala. and the Fla. panhandle for the next several hours.
Much closer to home, SE LA and SW MS will enjoy a quiet Wednesday morning out-the-door and overall, a quiet day ahead.
A few rain bands may bring isolated showers to the area but coverage largely no higher than 20%, a bit on the breezy side at times, a high in the upper 80°s.
