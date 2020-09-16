FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weather on the way for the weekend, next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t think that all of Louisiana remained unscathed by Hurricane Sally. High water not only flooded some structures outside of the levee protection system in St. Bernard in Plaquemines parishes, but also pushed sand and mud into places it doesn’t belong. But in the end, the impacts in the Bayou State are insignificant compared to reports coming out of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
The good news for us is our local weather will only get better through the coming days. Rain chances are next to nil from Thursday through Sunday and remain at 20% or less all of next week, at least for now.
After a morning start in the low 70°s, highs Thursday will climb to around 90° for the capital city. As we saw Wednesday, partly cloudy skies Thursday will occasionally become mostly cloudy to overcast and a couple of neighborhoods could get a sprinkle or two, but that’s about it.
After Thursday, it’s goodbye to the 90°s with Baton Rouge area highs in the mid 80°s for Friday and the weekend. A cool front will be pushing southward through the region late Friday into early Saturday morning and this time we are convinced the front will march well south of the coast and into the central Gulf. Cooler and definitely drier (less humid) air will arrive on the heels of the passing front. In addition to those mid 80°s for daytime highs, morning lows will be in the 60°s through the weekend and deep in the next week for most of the WAFB region.
In effect, the First Alert forecast will actually call for fall-like weather for the first day of astronomical fall; the autumn equinox arrives Tuesday, Sept. 22.
There is one fly in the ointment though: Invest 90L in the southwestern Gulf. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving 90L a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days and acknowledges that 90L could be a tropical depression by or even before the weekend. The satellite presentation for 90L as of Wednesday afternoon suggests a system that’s possibly close to tropical depression status already. In addition, wind shear looks to stay light in the coming days, dry air is not expected to be much of an inhibiting factor, and 90L is located over and near an area of very warm Gulf waters.
The Storm Team’s collective hunch is 90L will have a name before long. Will it be Wilfred or Alpha?
The early guidance has this system slowly headed northward over the next several days.
