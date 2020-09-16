FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weather on the way for the weekend, next week

After Thursday, it’s goodbye to the 90°s with Baton Rouge area highs in the mid 80°s for Friday and the weekend. A cool front will be pushing southward through the region late Friday into early Saturday morning and this time we are convinced the front will march well south of the coast and into the central Gulf. Cooler and definitely drier (less humid) air will arrive on the heels of the passing front. In addition to those mid 80°s for daytime highs, morning lows will be in the 60°s through the weekend and deep in the next week for most of the WAFB region.