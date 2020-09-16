EBR Registrar of Voters offices will have extended hours for Voter Registration Week Sept. 21-25

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters is hosting a Voter Registration Week event Sept. 21 through 25 and will have extended office hours during that time period as well.
EBR Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding all eligible citizens to make sure they’re registered to vote ahead of the fall elections.
Those who need to register for the first time, or make changes to their current registration, can do so online here. Registration can also be done in-person at the Registrar of Voters office. An application may also be submitted by mail.
For those who wish to register in-person, the Registrar of Voters office will have extended hours at its three offices from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Voter Registration Week.
REGISTRAR OF VOTERS OFFICE LOCATIONS
- Main Office: City Hall – 222 Saint Louis St. – Room 201
- Southeast: Fire Station Building – 11010 Coursey Blvd.
- Baker: Motor Vehicle Building – 2250 Main St.
Mail-in voter registration applications and absentee ballot applications can be picked up at any branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or downloaded here.
The last day to register to vote in-person or by mail for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. The last day for online registration is Oct. 13.
For more information, call the Registrar of Voters office at 225-389-3940.
