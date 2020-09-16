Denham Springs football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice

“They have had to paralyze him so the machine will do all of the breathing for him bc his heart can’t keep up. They had to give him plasma bc his bowel & throw up have blood. Medical team is trying to stabilize him enough to move him to NOLA. The goal is to move him to NOLA & put him on the life support machine for ALL of his organs to try to heal. It’s confirmed, it was a Heat Stroke. Please continue to pray, God is in control,” the post concludes.