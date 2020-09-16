Denham Springs football player hospitalized after collapsing at practice

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A junior at Denham Springs High School has been transported to a local hospital after collapsing during football practice.
Coach Brett Beard tells WAFB that Remy Hidalgo, an 11th-grade offensive lineman, collapsed at the end of practice on Tues., Sept. 15. He says the school will be releasing a statement momentarily.
According to a post on Facebook by Lee Ann Watson, Hidalgo arrived unconsciously at the hospital with a 106-degree fever. Doctors say he suffered a heat stroke, her post says.
“Through the night he has been declining," Watson says, asking for prayers.
Hidalgo’s mother says doctors think there may be brain damage.
“His blood pressure keeps dropping. They are having to give him lots of fluids and potassium and electrolytes. They think he may have some intestinal and kidney damage. He has had some seizures. They are trying to get him stable to transfer him to New Orleans but they have to stabilize him," his mother told Watson.
As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, Hidalgo was still reportedly unresponsive.
“They have had to paralyze him so the machine will do all of the breathing for him bc his heart can’t keep up. They had to give him plasma bc his bowel & throw up have blood. Medical team is trying to stabilize him enough to move him to NOLA. The goal is to move him to NOLA & put him on the life support machine for ALL of his organs to try to heal. It’s confirmed, it was a Heat Stroke. Please continue to pray, God is in control,” the post concludes.
