Damage across Alabama, Florida coast from Hurricane Sally

DESTIN, Fl. (WBRC) - Hurricane Sally moved painfully slowly across the Alabama and Florida coast Wednesday.
A couple of feet of rain covered streets, parking lots and drenched homes as Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores.
More than 500,000 people across the two states do not have power.
Emergency crews rescued people from flooded homes inn Escambia County, which includes Pensacola.
Parts of Destin were covered in water Wednesday afternoon. Sally was downgraded to a tropical storm before 1:00 p.m.
