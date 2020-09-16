DA Hillar Moore says he has tested positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III tells WAFB he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district attorney says he is “hardly” experiencing any symptoms and is working from home. Moore said he got tested for the virus after experiencing symptoms similar to a sinus infection for several days. He also said he had a mild fever after a workout Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Moore was re-elected in July without opposition. The district attorney said he has notified everyone who he has had close contact with recently. He says he will continue to work from home until he is medically approved to return to his office.
