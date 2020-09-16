Coach O holds first radio show of 2020 football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first Ed Orgeron Show of the 2020 football season was held Wednesday, September 16 at TJ Ribs on South Acadian, and just like most things during this pandemic, it was very different from previous years.
The restaurant conducted temperature checks on all fans sitting in the show area and areas were roped off for social distancing. There was no contact with Coach O, including photos and autographs. There was also no live questions from the audience this year.
More to come.
