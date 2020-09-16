Ascension Parish Public Schools officials say more students on buses, more extracurricular activities allowed during Phase 3

"We have mentioned previously, there are many guidelines that are common to each phase. Frequent washing of hands, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, symptom monitoring at the beginning of the day, and face coverings are among the many items that are common to all phases in the guidelines. Also, our response to confirmed positive cases will remain the same; that is, we will provide a public notification after we have completed the appropriate contact tracing and reported the confirmed case to the Louisiana Department of Health, as we have always done. We continue to expect positive cases to exist, but we will continue our diligent effort to ensure that cases brought to the school building do not result in an infectious spread within a class or a building. We are very grateful for the hard work of our nurses who have been outstanding in their support of opening schools and handling confirmed cases. We are also grateful for the work of Our Lady of the Lake and their partnership to help us assess our implementation of guidelines and audit our efforts in schools. For your information, the following are several guiding documents and resources in which we must follow: