Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old woman in Tigerland apartment

Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old woman in Tigerland apartment
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Vernell Lockett, 24, of Baton Rouge, will be charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Pauliqua Evans, 22. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | September 16, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 5:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a Baton Rouge woman.

Pauliqua Evans, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her Tigerland apartment on Sept. 4.

Vernell Lockett
Vernell Lockett (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police say Vernell Lockett, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Madison Parish on unrelated charges.

Lockett will be extradited back to Baton Rouge at a later date and charged with second-degree murder for Evans' death.

RELATED: Family of 22-year-old mother found dead in Tigerland apartment asking for help

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.