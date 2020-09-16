Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old woman in Tigerland apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a Baton Rouge woman.
Pauliqua Evans, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her Tigerland apartment on Sept. 4.
Police say Vernell Lockett, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Madison Parish on unrelated charges.
Lockett will be extradited back to Baton Rouge at a later date and charged with second-degree murder for Evans' death.
