ACTION JACKSON: Woman says LWC wants her to pay back nearly $11k in overpaid unemployment benefits

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman in Denham Springs says she has just two weeks to pay back nearly $11,000 in overpaid unemployment benefits. She qualified for the assistance back in April, but says now, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) wants it back.
“It wasn’t the condition. No one was told, ‘Hey, we’re going to give it to you now and in four months or in whatever time this is done, y’all have to pay this back.' I wouldn’t have done it if I had known I would have had to turn around and pay $10,000 back,” said Mellisa Ganderton.
