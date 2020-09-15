Zion Williamson earns spot on NBA All-Rookie First Team

NEW YORK (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward and the No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson was named to the 2019-2020 NBA Rookie First Team, the league announced Tuesday, September 15.
Williamson received 176 points, with 87 first-team votes. He had the fourth-highest point total.
He averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 24 games played.
He was joined on the first team by Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, the NBA Rookie of the Year, the only unanimous selection.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall make up the rest of the first team.
