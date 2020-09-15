Zachary police assist victims in Baker shooting

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says his officers gave medical attention to victims of a shooting in Baker, which happened Monday, Sept. 14.
According to a Facebook post by the Zachary Police Department, officers were originally dispatched to McDonald’s, where victims of the shooting were located.
One of the victims of the shooting, who was the driver, called 911 and said they were headed to Lane Regional Medical Center (LRMC) because passengers in the vehicle had been shot. Officers were then rerouted to LRMC and found the disabled vehicle on Carpenter Road near LRMC.
The driver was able to reach the entrance of the hospital before the vehicle broke down.
When officers got there, they immediately began taking life-saving measures and rendered first aid to the victims, according to the Zachary police chief. One officer found an injured child in the car and immediately put them in a nearby police unit while caring for the child’s wounded leg.
Other officers were able to help assist a man out of the car to assess his wound. One officer saw that the gunshot wound to his upper thigh was bleeding excessively and he applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
Another officer was able to help a woman with a chest wound and was able to help minimize blood loss by maintaining pressure until medical staff arrived.
