WAFB, OLOL team up for 3-day blood drive

“The FDA and AABB has stated that you are not at risk of contracting Coronavirus from blood donation,” officials say. “Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure safety of our donors and staff. Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is implementing several safety measures as an extra precaution to protect donors from potential COVID-19 exposure, limiting the number of donors on mobile buses, spacing beds to follow social distancing practices, and more stringently disinfecting surfaces and equipment. This is on top of the standard safety protocols of wiping down donor-touched areas and frequent changing of gloves and hand disinfection after each donation, among other practices.