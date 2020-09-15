STREAMING AT 11 A.M.: Economist Loren Scott outlines local economic trends for 2021-22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Business Report’s celebration of the 2020 Top 100 Private Companies will be virtual this year due to the pandemic and for the first time WAFB will stream the keynote speaker for all to see.
Economist Loren Scott will unveil his 2021-2022 economic trends outlook for Louisiana and Baton Rouge during the 2020 Top 100 Private Companies.
“Scott is on the 50-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest,” states the Business Report. “He is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy.”
We will livestream that speech in this story and on our SmartTV apps.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.