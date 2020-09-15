Start-up company called Studyville provides option for busy parents during distance learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid COVID-19 closures and recent storm prep, some Baton Rouge storefronts are struggling to stay alive, but a new startup has opened in Perkins Rowe despite all of that.
“It’s been wild being a startup in the middle of the pandemic,” said Justin Giglio, director of operations at Studyville. "We face construction challenges. We were delayed. "
Studyville is a brand new membership-based study space. It works almost like a gym membership. Families pay a monthly fee and students have unlimited access to the modern study space and tutors.
It may also let some busy parents catch a bit of a break.
“As a parent, you’re not always being the task master asking, ‘Is this turned in? What about your homework? Let’s do this.’ So we’re trying to redeem that time for families and give it back to them,” said Giglio.
Before the pandemic, Studyville wanted to be the cool and useful after school spot for middle and high school students, but with distance learning, they had to change up their business model.
“Right now, we’re actually open at 11 a.m. for some students. Their school has shut down for the next two weeks," said Giglio.
Typically, they don’t open their doors to students until 3 p.m., but desperate times call for flexible measures.
“If our members need us for distance learning, we are going to be there for them,” said Giglio.
Equipped with snacks, cozy study corners, and private tutor rooms, the space is great for students to spread out and plug in. Tutors hover around the rooms to check in on students' progress.
“Our tutors will reach out to that teacher directly and say, ‘Hey, where did that student go wrong? What can they work on to get better? How can I help?’” said Giglio.
Membership fees start at $200 per month. Membership lets you in on discounted private tutoring prices and ACT test prep too. It’s just one other option for parents in the education help world.
Find Studyville in Perkins Rowe across from the Fresh Market’s parking garage.
