Slidell businesses shut down as area deals with minimal impacts from Hurricane Sally

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Sally pushed water into some of the usual Slidell locations as a few businesses decided to open.
Sally continues to push water into Lake Pontchartrain through the Rigolets, but locally her impacts are minimal.
There was a packed house at KY’s Restaurant in Slidell where a local minister decided to dine at one of the few businesses open.
“God’s grace has spared us and now we have to give it back,” said Rev. Mary Rasch, with Lacombe United Methodist Church.
The water rose in the traditional Slidell locations like Palm Dr. and Bayou Liberty Rd, but Slidell’s Old Town was high and dry, and restaurant owner Kevin Young said there was no reason not to open.
“We have a lot of product and if the electricity goes out that’s gone. We are open , we want to sell,” said Young.
But 90% of Slidell’s businesses were shut down including the Slidell government.
The tide is up, but even though things seem manageable now Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said the city is not in the clear yet.
“Whenever the wind shifts all that south shore water could start to stock up on our side,” he said.
But for the most part, Sally spared Slidell except for usual low spots and many are grateful.
And certainly a lot of people will give it back as many are doing for Hurricane Laura victims in West Louisiana right now. It’s almost a guarantee that people in Hurricane Sally’s path will need help.
