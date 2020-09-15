Shrimp Pasta with Bacon and Creamy Mushrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is nothing better than shrimp cooked in a rich cream sauce. However, we can certainly enhance the flavor with the addition of a few ingredients such as bacon and mushrooms. What better way to celebrate National Mushroom Month?!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound (21–25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
12 ounces penne pasta, cooked
4 slices bacon, chopped
1½ cups sliced crimini mushrooms
¼ cup melted butter
3 tbsps olive oil
½ cup minced red onions
¼ cup thinly sliced garlic
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup diced sun-dried tomatoes
2 tbsps tubed sun-dried tomato paste
1 tbsp flour
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
pinch ground nutmeg
¼ cup minced basil
1 tbsp minced thyme
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbsps chopped parsley
Method:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well, set aside and keep warm.
In a large sauté pan, heat butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp. Do not overcook.
Add onions and sliced garlic and cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally.
Add bell peppers and mushrooms and sauté 3–5 additional minutes, stirring often.
Add sun-dried tomatoes and sun-dried tomato paste and stir to mix well. Add flour, blending well into vegetable mixture.
Add shrimp and cook 3–5 minutes or until pink and curled, stirring frequently.
Add cream and stir until well incorporated. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer, and add nutmeg, basil, and thyme.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Cook until cream is reduced by 25%. Blend in cheese, stirring to mix well.
Add cooked penne pasta and blend well. Transfer mixture into a large serving bowl and top with parsley.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.