Salvation Army’s bells toll early to offset impacts of COVID-19
The Salvation Army has started its campaign to rescue Christmas much earlier than usual. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Gremillion | September 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 4:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army has started its campaign to rescue Christmas much earlier than usual.

Bells have started tolling near the non-profit organization’s iconic red kettles in September instead of November, as the charity looks to offset some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers expect the health risks of close contact with other individuals and the national coin shortage to reduce collections by up to 50%.

In 2019, the Salvation Army says it raised $126 million nationwide with about 30,000 red kettles.

