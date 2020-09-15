Salvation Army’s bells toll early to offset impacts of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army has started its campaign to rescue Christmas much earlier than usual.
Bells have started tolling near the non-profit organization’s iconic red kettles in September instead of November, as the charity looks to offset some of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers expect the health risks of close contact with other individuals and the national coin shortage to reduce collections by up to 50%.
In 2019, the Salvation Army says it raised $126 million nationwide with about 30,000 red kettles.
For more information about the Salvation Army, including how to donate, click here.
