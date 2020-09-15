Sally forecast to make landfall near MS/AL state line as Cat. 1 hurricane

Locally impacts will be very minimal. The biggest issue will be storm surge along the extreme SE Louisiana coast. Storm surge values within the tidal lakes of Maurepas and Pontchartrain has been decreased with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Storm surge of 2-4 feet is currently forecast, but values within the WAFB viewing area (lower Livingston, Ascension, and Tangipahoa Parishes) will likely be on the order of 1-2 feet. That will be manageable and likely less than what we saw from Hurricane Laura.