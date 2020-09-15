Sally continues slow advance towards Alabama Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Sally continues to slowly track towards the Central Gulf Coast. Through most of Monday, Sally’s top forward speed has been between 2-5 mph. Sally is forecast to remain a Category 1 Hurricane at landfall.
Water upwelling due to slow forward motion and moderate, to at times high wind shear, will keep Sally from further strengthening before landfall. Landfall is forecast to occur Wednesday morning right through Mobile Bay.
Torrential rain and storm surge will be the most significant threats associated with Sally in Mississippi and Alabama. Storm surge of 6-9 feet will be possible from the mouth of the Mississippi River all the way into Mobile Bay. Rainfall estimates in some parts of Alabama could reach 24″+.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
Locally impacts will be very minimal. The biggest issue will be storm surge along the extreme SE Louisiana coast. Storm surge values within the tidal lakes of Maurepas and Pontchartrain has been decreased with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Storm surge of 2-4 feet is currently forecast, but values within the WAFB viewing area (lower Livingston, Ascension, and Tangipahoa Parishes) will likely be on the order of 1-2 feet. That will be manageable and likely less than what we saw from Hurricane Laura.
Winds will stay breezy over the next few days as Sally slowly move north and then farther away from the local area. It is unlikely winds will be strong enough to cause problems locally.
Rainfall amounts will be manageable with most locations staying less than 0.10″ through Wednesday. Rains will be confined to rainbands that can wrap around the circulation of Sally. Majority of rain will stay on the east side of the circulation.
REST OF THE TROPICS:
We are just 5 days removed from the climatological peak of hurricane season. There are still 2 1/2 months left in hurricane season.
As of Monday morning, 4 named storms are occurring simultaneously with 3 in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 98-L is now expected to become our next named storm Wilfred.
If Wilfred forms then the National Hurricane Center will start using the Greek alphabet for any additional storms. The only other hurricane season that used the Greek alphabet was 2005 when 28 named storms occurred.
