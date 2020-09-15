10 p.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Hurricane conditions are expected to reach portions of the north-central Gulf Coast later tonight and early Wednesday. Historic, life-threatening flooding is likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
LOCATION: 29.8 N 87.8 W, about 65 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Ala. and about 60 miles southwest of Pensacola, Fla.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North-northeast at 2 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 972 mb
At 10 p.m., the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 87.8 West. Sally is moving toward the north-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h). A north-northeastward to northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected on Wednesday and Wednesday night, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area early Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before landfall, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
