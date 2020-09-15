7 p.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Tropical storm-force winds continue to spread onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast with historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
LOCATION: 29.6 N 88.0 W, about 75 miles south of Mobile, Ala. and about 75 miles southwest of Pensacola, Fla.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 80 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 2 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 975 mb
At 7 p.m., the center of Hurricane Sally was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 88.0 West. Sally is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). A sustained wind of 55 mph (89 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h) were recently reported at Petit Bois Island, Mississippi. A sustained wind of 54 mph (87 km/h) and a gust to 66 mph (106 km/h) were recently reported on Dauphin Island, Alabama.
The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 975 mb (28.79 inches).
