7 p.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

At 7 p.m., the center of Hurricane Sally was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 88.0 West. Sally is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.