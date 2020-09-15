Overturned tractor trailer in WBR Parish may be carrying hazardous materials

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An overturned tractor trailer on I-10 E at the LA 1 ramp on the Mississippi River bridge may be carrying hazardous materials, officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.
DOTD reported the wreck around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The wreck has caused the on ramp to I-10 E at LA 1 N to be completely closed. Officials are investigating the wreck.
Drivers should take LA 1 to Highway 190 to avoid the crash.
