Overturned tractor trailer in WBR Parish may be carrying hazardous materials
The entrance ramp from LA 1 North to I-10 East is blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer. (Source: DOTD)
By Rachael Thomas | September 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 2:45 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An overturned tractor trailer on I-10 E at the LA 1 ramp on the Mississippi River bridge may be carrying hazardous materials, officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

DOTD reported the wreck around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The wreck has caused the on ramp to I-10 E at LA 1 N to be completely closed. Officials are investigating the wreck.

Drivers should take LA 1 to Highway 190 to avoid the crash.

