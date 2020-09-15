Orgeron talks about strength of team, especially defense, and ongoing COVID-19 fight

At least one piece of that defense that was lost over the summer is back and another could be available soon. Neil Farrell, who had opted out in early August after his grandmother contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized, has returned to the team. The senior defensive tackle will start at the bottom of the depth chart, according to Orgeron. He added he has heard “rumblings” of a possible return by fellow defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who opted out to reportedly prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Orgeron said he has spoken to some of Shelvin’s family members but not the player himself.