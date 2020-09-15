Miss a Saints game? No problem! You can watch the replay Tuesdays on WBXH-TV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2020 has been a challenging year.
So, if you miss a New Orleans Saints game this year, WAFB is making it easy for you to catch up on all of the big plays.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, you can watch the full replay of each Saints game of the 2020 regular season Tuesday nights on WAFB’s sister station WBXH-TV.
WBXH-TV is a free, over-the-air channel you can pick up with a digital antenna. WBXH is also available on cable and satellite. See the channel guide below.
Each replay will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights from Sept. 15, 2020 to Jan 5, 2021.
Below are the dates for each Saints game replay of the 2020 season:
- Sept. 15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Sept. 22 - New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders
- Sept. 29 - Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Oct. 6 - New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
- Oct. 10 - Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Oct. 20 - NO GAME (Bye Week)
- Oct. 27 - Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Nov. 3 - New Orleans at Chicago Bears
- Nov. 10 - New Orleans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nov. 17 - San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Nov. 24 - Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Dec. 1 - New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos
- Dec. 8 - New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Dec. 15 - New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
- Dec. 22 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints
- Dec. 29 - Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints
- Jan. 5 - New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
