LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase officially declares for 2021 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has announced that he has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
He made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, September 15.
Chase announced on August 31 that he was opting out of the season to begin his preparations for the draft. He is considered a top 10, even possibly top five caliber pick.
The Biletnikoff Award winner led the NCAA in 2019 with 20 touchdown receptions and his 127.1 yards per game ranked second nationally. During the Tigers' national championship season, Chase played in 14 games, finishing with 84 catches for 1,780 yards, an SEC single-season record. He became the first wide receiver and 11th in school history to become a unanimous All-American. Chase is the second Tiger receiver to win the Biletnikoff. Josh Reed took home the award in 2001.
Chase signed with LSU in 2018 over the likes of Florida and Auburn. When he was moving up to the college level out of Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans, no one could have known then, especially with the LSU offense he signed to, that Chase would become one of the best wide receivers in program history, destroying the Tigers' record books in various categories.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.