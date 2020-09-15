FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sally slowly approaches coast; fall cool front on the way next week

Louisiana has been spared from the tropical winds and rains that were in the forecast just a few days ago, but there are still some minor storm surge issues for portions of St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as the inland tidal lakes (Pontchartrain and Maurepas). Water levels have already risen as much as 6′ at Shell Beach, with rises of 3′ or more along sections of Lake Pontchartrain. Modest rises of 1′ to possibly 3′ are possible in Lake Maurepas before water levels around the region begin to fall.