Deal on tire shredder in EBR Parish falls through; councilman, mayor point fingers about who’s to blame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a deal which would’ve brought a tire shredding facility to East Baton Rouge Parish officially fell through, some are pointing fingers about who exactly is to blame.
Some progress on the program was being made back in February, but that has since come to a halt.
Councilman Matt Watson, who is running for mayor-president in November, says the current mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome, is to blame.
“The ‘political dysfunction’ from the mayor’s office that the chosen contractor cited in pulling out from our first-in-the-nation tire shredder program marks another opportunity lost by the current mayor-president to make our community better,” said Watson. “I have worked tirelessly to secure this $605,000 federal grant and establish a location for a tire shredder that would remove blight and improve public sanitation by bringing our federal tax dollars back to our community. There were hurdles put before me at every turn by a political establishment that would rather wring its hands than take action for people here in our community.”
However, Mayor Broome refutes this claim.
“It is typical in political seasons for candidates to blame the opposition for their failures. The truth is, this was a botched effort by Councilman Watson that my office attempted to resolve. He had neither the will nor the capability to make this project a reality. Councilman Watson prefers to talk about ideas while letting others do the work," Broome said in a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 15. “My office only stepped up to find a solution to this issue that was at a stalemate, due to Councilman Watson’s inability to work across party lines with his fellow council members. What I will not do is take the blame for a matter that the state and federal government had not fully approved. Councilman Watson’s lack of effort has prohibited our city from this opportunity, not my administration.”
