Deal on tire shredder in EBR Parish falls through; councilman, mayor point fingers about who’s to blame

“It is typical in political seasons for candidates to blame the opposition for their failures. The truth is, this was a botched effort by Councilman Watson that my office attempted to resolve. He had neither the will nor the capability to make this project a reality. Councilman Watson prefers to talk about ideas while letting others do the work," Broome said in a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 15. “My office only stepped up to find a solution to this issue that was at a stalemate, due to Councilman Watson’s inability to work across party lines with his fellow council members. What I will not do is take the blame for a matter that the state and federal government had not fully approved. Councilman Watson’s lack of effort has prohibited our city from this opportunity, not my administration.”