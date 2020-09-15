Burbank dog park resuming normal hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC announced Tuesday, Sept. 15 that all of its dog parks, including the one on Burbank, are resuming their normal hours.
Normal hours are from sunrise to sunset.
Those visiting the dog parks are still asked to practice social distancing though. Some of BREC’s dog parks were temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
BREC officials say construction is still underway at the City-Brooks park, but it should reopen this fall.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.