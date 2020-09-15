BRPD: 18-year-old dies following shooting on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one man is dead after being shot while inside a car Monday, Sept. 14.
Police say Tequrrian Baptiste, 18, of Baton Rouge, was shot and his 21-year-old passenger were both hit by gunfire while they were at a traffic light in a vehicle at the intersection of Winbourne Ave and North 38th St. Baptiste around 3:50 p.m.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Baptiste was later pronounced dead, according to police. Investigators say the passenger in the vehicle is in critical condition.
Police say they have not identified a motive and or suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).
