BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host modified version of Boo at the Zoo due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. -BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 24th Annual in-house Boo at the Zoo on October 17, 18, 24 and 25 – Presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. This merry, not scary trick-or-treat extravaganza began in 1996 and has grown to become one of Baton Rouge’s most popular Halloween events. This year, in light of COVID-19 safety concerns, a multitude of changes will take place to keep guests as safe as possible, while enabling a family tradition to continue. Those modifications include:
- The Zoo will be pre-packaging treat bags for all children ages 12 and under to collect upon exiting their Zoo adventure. There will not be treat stations around the Zoo, as in the past. This is being done to prevent crowding & eliminate additional touchpoints.
- Protective face masks are not required for guests to enjoy the Zoo, but are certainly encouraged. Masks must be worn to enter the gift shop and restrooms.
- The most creative face masks will be posted on the Zoo’s Facebook page for fan voting. The guest wearing the most admired mask will win an Annual Friends of the Zoo Membership.
- Halloween costumes continue to be encouraged for all attendees.
- Social distancing will be enacted with a one-way path through the Zoo, as well as frequent signage reminders.
- Traditional Fall & Halloween themed structures & pumpkins will be sprinkled throughout the zoo for festive photo opportunities.
- Holiday-themed enrichments will be provided to the Zoo’s animal friends throughout the day.
- The Hay Maze will continue to be available for $1, however, masks will be required to enter and a maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed in at one time.
- The Zoo will offer regular café service, as well as additional vendor-sold refreshments in the Food Court. The dining area will be spaced appropriately and sanitized often.
Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular Zoo admission applies, free for members. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, please visit http://www.brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call 225-775-3877.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.