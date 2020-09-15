BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host modified version of Boo at the Zoo due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. -BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 24th Annual in-house Boo at the Zoo on October 17, 18, 24 and 25 – Presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. This merry, not scary trick-or-treat extravaganza began in 1996 and has grown to become one of Baton Rouge’s most popular Halloween events. This year, in light of COVID-19 safety concerns, a multitude of changes will take place to keep guests as safe as possible, while enabling a family tradition to continue. Those modifications include: