Boil advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker Water Supply has issued a boil advisory for parts of the city.
The advisory was issued Tuesday, Sept. 15 and includes the following areas:
Aydell Lane from Highway 447 to Gaylord and all streets adjacent, including:
- Dana Street
- Jan Street
- Guy Street
Also included is Gaylord from Highway 190 to Sellers Lane and adjacent streets, including:
- Achord Lane
- Carolyn Street
- Joyce Street
- Lynn Street
- Morning Glory
- Lockhart
- Pine Drive
- Salt Dome Road
- Leroe Lane
- Carla Drive
- Black Mud to the Middle Colyell Creek Bridge
The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the City of Walker Water Department.
Officials with the water company say personnel are working to restore the system as quickly as possible. Right now, water in the system may be contaminated with bacteria, which could cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or gastrointestinal distress.
Customers living in the affected areas should boil all water for drinking or cooking for a full minute in a clean container. The minute begins once the water has reached a full boil.
