10 a.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Sally is crawling northwestward toward the northern Gulf coast. Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf coast.
LOCATION: 29.1N 88.2W, about 55 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 110 miles south of Mobile, Ala.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW at 2 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 983 mb
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 88.2 West. Sally is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow north-northwestward to northward motion is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow northward to north-northeastward motion tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The latest minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 983 mb (29.03 inches).
