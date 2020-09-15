7 a.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf coast.
LOCATION: 29.1N 88.0W, about 65 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Miss.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW at 2 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 982 mb
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 88.0 West. Sally is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A northward turn is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion tonight and continuing through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 982 mb (29.00 inches).
