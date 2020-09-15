7 a.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 88.0 West. Sally is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A northward turn is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion tonight and continuing through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will pass near the coast of southeastern Louisiana today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.