4 a.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf coast.
LOCATION: 28.9N 88.1W, about 60 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 115 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Miss.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW at 2 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 983 mb
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 28.9 North, longitude 88.1 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A northward turn is expected this afternoon, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion tonight and continuing through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana later today, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area tonight or Wednesday morning.
Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 983 mb (29.03 inches).
