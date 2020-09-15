2 additional arrests made in shooting death of Baton Rouge woman during August trail ride

Dawn Panepinto, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says Raheem Harold, 19, of Roseland was arrested Sept. 6 in by police Billings, Mont. Harold was wanted by TPSO on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to Panepinto.