27-year-old killed in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Baton Rouge man.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Henderson Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Freddie Thomas, 27, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, investigators say.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at the time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
