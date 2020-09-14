Triple shooting reported in Baker

Triple shooting reported in Baker
Officials with the Baker Police Department say they are investigating a reported triple shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 on Burgess Drive in Baker, La. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | September 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:53 PM

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported triple shooting in Baker Monday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 on Burgess Drive.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the two others injured reportedly left the scene.

This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.