Triple shooting reported in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported triple shooting in Baker Monday afternoon.
The incident reportedly happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 on Burgess Drive.
Emergency officials say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the two others injured reportedly left the scene.
This is a developing story. No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
