Sally’s track continues good news trend for local area

Speaking of rainfall amounts, the heaviest rains associated with Sally will be confined close and east of the center. Sally’s track will take the majority of heavy rain into Mississippi and Alabama. Significant rainfall totals of 15-20″ will occur in these areas causing major flooding concerns. Locally, rainfall totals look to stay manageable. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center estimates 0.25″ to 4″ across the local area. There will be quite a gradient with rains increasing from west to east across WAFB’s viewing area.