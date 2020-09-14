Sally’s track continues good news trend for local area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center forecast track for Tropical Storm Sally continues to spell good news for the WAFB viewing area. The eastward (right) shift in projected landfall that began yesterday afternoon continues to hold true. Sally is forecast to slow down today as it approaches the extreme SE Louisiana Coast late tonight. Sally could skirt Plaquemines Parish near the mouth of the Mississippi River predawn Tuesday morning before turning due north towards Mississippi. Sally slows as it approaches and turns north taking the brunt of Sally’s significant impacts into Coastal Mississippi.
Sally remains a lop-sided tropical storm with a majority of convection staying on the East and SE side of its center. This is expected to remain the case through landfall. That means Sally’s structure and track will limit impacts across the WAFB local area. For now metro Baton Rouge remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch.
Storm surge will likely be the greatest issue locally. Storm surge amounts have come down some along Southern Lafourche Parish. Surge estimates of 3-5 feet are forecast from Port Fourchon through Grand Isle. Storm surge of 4-6 feet is forecast within our tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain). The lower reaches of area rivers (Amite, Tickfaw, Tangipahoa) will continue to see a slow rise until Sally makes landfall. This rise will keep water from emptying into Lake Maurepas. Any additional river flooding upstream is not expected based off current rainfall estimates.
Speaking of rainfall amounts, the heaviest rains associated with Sally will be confined close and east of the center. Sally’s track will take the majority of heavy rain into Mississippi and Alabama. Significant rainfall totals of 15-20″ will occur in these areas causing major flooding concerns. Locally, rainfall totals look to stay manageable. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center estimates 0.25″ to 4″ across the local area. There will be quite a gradient with rains increasing from west to east across WAFB’s viewing area.
Wind impacts also appear minimal for the metro area. Metro Baton Rouge could see some occasional tropical storm force wind gusts during the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Along the coast winds will be highest with tropical storm force winds possible today. Hurricane force winds remain possible along the extreme SE coast late Monday into early Tuesday as Sally’s core moves through. We only expect very isolated power outages for the local area Tuesday into early Wednesday.
